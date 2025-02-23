Game-Changing Construction Strategy for Indiramma Houses Revealed by CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant move for the people of Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed a major revision in the construction process of Indiramma houses. The state government is introducing cost-effective building methods to ensure that the housing scheme remains within budget while still meeting the needs of the people.

New Approach to Indiramma Houses: Eliminating Pillars

Under the revised approach, the construction of Indiramma houses will no longer include pillars, which were previously a part of the design. This decision has been taken to address the escalating costs associated with pillar-based construction, which had led to many houses being left incomplete due to financial constraints. By removing the pillars, the government aims to reduce costs, complete the houses more efficiently, and ensure timely construction.

Model Houses to Demonstrate New Construction Method

As part of this new strategy, one model house will be constructed in each mandal to showcase the new approach. The Indiramma housing project, which began on January 26, has gained momentum, with the state government preparing to provide three to 5,000 houses per constituency.

Beneficiaries Prepared for House Allocation

The government has already started preparing lists of beneficiaries, with the allocation of these houses expected soon. With this initiative, the Revanth Reddy government aims to fulfill its promise of providing affordable housing to the people of Telangana, ensuring more families can benefit from the scheme.

Public Reaction and Future Outlook

The decision has sparked conversations on social media, with many praising the government’s efforts to make housing more affordable while keeping costs low. However, it remains to be seen how the public will respond to this new construction model.

Also Read: AIMIM Hosts Sewing Machines Distribution Program in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura

Key Takeaways: