North East

Gandhi’s thoughts continue to guide us in building better society: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts continue to guide in building a better society.

Abdul Wasi2 October 2024 - 11:00
175 2 minutes read
Gandhi's thoughts continue to guide us in building better society: Himanta
Gandhi's thoughts continue to guide us in building better society: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts continue to guide in building a better society.

Offering his tribute to Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Sarma said he was an extraordinary revolutionary and displayed rare farsightedness.

“It is our collective endeavour to live up to his ideals of public service and social welfare. His thoughts continue to guide us in building a better society,” he added.

The CM also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

“His stellar contributions to our nation in developing it and also in defending its territorial integrity are etched in the annals of history. Humble yet strong, my tributes on #ShastriJayanti,” he added.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya appealed to all to pledge their dedication to the service of the nation by following Gandhi’s ideals.

“Tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. His struggle for non-violence, cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance and social equality is an inspiration,” he said in a post on X.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi2 October 2024 - 11:00
175 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Parents and family members of children affected by antibiotic complications at Neemuch district hospital gather outside the facility, demanding answers and accountability from health authorities.

19 Children Develop Health Complications After Getting Antibiotic Injection in MP Hospital

28 September 2024 - 23:01
India Confirms First Case of Dangerous Monkeypox Variant 'Clade 1B'

India Confirms First Case of Dangerous Monkeypox Variant ‘Clade 1B’

24 September 2024 - 18:34
Guwahati: Orders to close schools revoked with improvement in weather

Guwahati: Orders to close schools revoked with improvement in weather

24 September 2024 - 17:52
Atishi Sworn in as Delhi’s Third Woman Chief Minister, Calls It an Emotional Moment

Atishi Sworn in as Delhi’s Third Woman Chief Minister, Calls It an Emotional Moment

21 September 2024 - 20:15
Back to top button