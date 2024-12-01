Ganesh Acharya and Shreya Ghoshal set the vibe with Pushpa 2’s song ‘Angaaron’

Mumbai: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya and playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shared a video of them grooving together to the beats of “Pushpa 2”’s song ‘Angaaron.’

Ganesh, known for his unmatched energy and dynamic choreography, teamed up with Shreya to create a delightful vibe around the song. In a clip that quickly went viral, the two can be seen vibing to the track with effortless charm, showcasing their moves.

The makers took to their social media to share their dance reel and captioned it, “The people behind the vocals and moves of #Angaaron groove to it @shreyaghoshal and @ganeshacharyaa dance to the sensational song in their own style # Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for a grand worldwide release on December 5th! #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th.”

Clad in a white kurta, the singer was seen lip-syncing to the song while matching steps with Acharya. The video ended with the duo sharing a warm hug.

Meanwhile, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna graced Mumbai for an exciting press meet on Friday. The duo, while promoting their highly anticipated film, not only spoke about the project but also charmed everyone with their spectacular dance performance.

In a viral video that has taken the internet by storm, Allu and Rashmika, dressed in matching black outfits, can be seen grooving to the beats of “Angaaron.” The film’s official Instagram page shared the electrifying moment, captioning it, “The moment of the evening. Pushpa Raj and Srivalli dance for the #Angaaron song at the #Pushpa2IconicPressMeet.”

“Pushpa 2: The Rule,” directed by the acclaimed Sukumar, is set to hit theatres on December 5. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series.

Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, the labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, while Rashmika returns as his wife, Srivalli, in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise.”

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” will also feature Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).