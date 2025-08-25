Hyderabad: Ganesh Idol Falls on Road in Himayatnagar, Several Bikes Damaged

In an incident that took place on Street No. 5 in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, a Vinayak idol toppled and fell onto the road. As a result, several motorbikes parked nearby were badly damaged.

The fall of the idol caused traffic disruption, creating difficulties for both pedestrians and motorists. Upon receiving information, GHMC staff immediately removed the idol with the help of a crane and cleared the road for traffic.

The police took control of the situation and implemented measures to restore normal traffic flow.