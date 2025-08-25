Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ganesh Idol Falls on Road in Himayatnagar, Several Bikes Damaged

In an incident that took place on Street No. 5 in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, a Vinayak idol toppled and fell onto the road. As a result, several motorbikes parked nearby were badly damaged.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 August 2025 - 16:31
The fall of the idol caused traffic disruption, creating difficulties for both pedestrians and motorists. Upon receiving information, GHMC staff immediately removed the idol with the help of a crane and cleared the road for traffic.

The police took control of the situation and implemented measures to restore normal traffic flow.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
