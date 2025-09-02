Hyderabad

Dundigal Lake Tragedy: Ganesh Immersion Turns Fatal as Father and Son Drown, HYDRAA DRF Retrieves Bodies

Medchal-Malkajgiri district witnessed a tragic incident late Sunday night when a father and son drowned after their auto trolley fell into Dundigal Lake during Ganesh idol immersion.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 16:16
Medchal-Malkajgiri district witnessed a tragic incident late Sunday night when a father and son drowned after their auto trolley fell into Dundigal Lake during Ganesh idol immersion. The bodies were retrieved on Monday by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Force (HYDRAA DRF) team.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas (35), a vegetable vendor, and his younger son Wesley John (7). According to reports, locals had requested Srinivas to help transport and immerse the Ganesh idol using his auto trolley. After completing the immersion rituals, the idol was placed at the steps of Dundigal Lake. Srinivas told others that he would drive ahead and then reverse the auto to return. However, when he did not come back, devotees waiting at the lake grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Around 11 pm on Sunday night, no further signs of Srinivas or his son was found. By Monday morning, tire marks leading into the lake and damage to the fence raised strong suspicion of an accident. Dundigal police immediately alerted the HYDRAA control room at 10:30 am.

A 10-member DRF team led by in-charge Pemmasani Swamy launched a search operation. Using boats and a grappling hook, they managed to locate and pull the auto trolley out of the lake with the help of a crane. Both bodies were found inside the vehicle.

Police believe the mishap occurred while Srinivas was reversing the trolley in darkness, accidentally driving into the lake. The bodies were handed over to Dundigal police for further formalities.

Srinivas is survived by his wife and two other sons.

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
