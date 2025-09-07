Ganesh immersions continue across Hyderabad; over 2.6 lakh idols immersed so far

Hyderabad: The Ganesh idol immersions continued for the second consecutive day in Hyderabad, with thousands of idols being brought to various immersion points across the city.

Major locations, including Hussain Sagar, Saroornagar Tank, Tank Bund, NTR Ghat, PV Marg, and the Secretariat area, witnessed a heavy rush of devotees.

According to police, about 261,333 idols have been immersed so far at various points. The process is likely to continue till this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified sanitation efforts. Since the beginning of Vinayaka Chavithi, the GHMC has collected over 11,000 tonnes of waste, which has been shifted to the Jawaharnagar processing centre.

Sanitation teams have expedited cleaning operations at immersion points and procession routes and will conduct a special drive across the city today and tomorrow.

The city police have also put traffic restrictions in place to ensure smooth movement during the immersion. The restrictions were in force till 10 am, while lorries will not be allowed to enter Hyderabad until 11 pm.

Interstate and district buses are being diverted via Chaderghat. Travellers heading to the airport have been advised to use the PVNR Expressway and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

For assistance, the police have provided helpline numbers: 040-27852482, 8712660600, and 9010203626.