Ganesh Immersions in Full Swing Across Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy Makes Surprise Visit to Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is witnessing vibrant celebrations as Ganesh idol immersions continue in full swing across various parts of the city. Thousands of devotees have gathered to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, as part of the annual Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

In a surprise move, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid an unannounced visit to the Tank Bund area on Friday evening to personally oversee the immersion proceedings. Without prior intimation to officials or media, the CM arrived at the site to inspect the arrangements and interact with the public.

Revanth Reddy reviewed the security and crowd management measures implemented by the authorities. He was seen walking along the immersion route and speaking with police officials and local administrators to ensure that the event was proceeding smoothly.

The Chief Minister also took time to speak directly with devotees, asking them if they were facing any difficulties. Many attendees expressed appreciation for the seamless arrangements and the strong police presence, which helped maintain order during the high-volume festivities.

“I came here to see for myself how the arrangements are being managed and to ensure that devotees are not facing any problems,” said CM Revanth Reddy. “This is a major cultural event for Telangana, and we are committed to making it safe and memorable for everyone.”

Authorities have deployed thousands of police personnel across immersion points in the city, with special focus on areas like Hussain Sagar, Tank Bund, and NTR Marg. Surveillance cameras, drone monitoring, and quick response teams have been stationed to ensure smooth proceedings.

The immersion processions, featuring colorful idols, drum beats, and cultural performances, are expected to continue late into the night.

Traffic diversions have been announced across key routes, and citizens have been advised to plan their travel accordingly. Emergency services are on standby, and civic officials are working around the clock to manage cleanliness and public safety.

The immersion festivities mark the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which have been held with great enthusiasm throughout Telangana.