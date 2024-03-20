Gang ripening fruits by artificial process in city busted

Hyderabad: On credible information, the City Commissioner’s Task Force, conducted raids along with Food Safety officers of GHMC and concerned Police Stations on various fruit warehouses and stalls located in Hyderabad City and seized huge quantity of artificially ripened mangoes with Carbide and Ethylene.

In this connection, on March 19, 2024, E. Rameshwar, 60 years, fruit business, residing at Jali Hanuman, Mangalhat, was arrested in Cr.No.111/2024 under sections 272, 273, 336 IPC of Habeeb Nagar PS.

Busted Ripening fruits by artificial process in various places in hyderabad – DCP taskforce #Rashmiperumal , IPS . @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/inZwal0jYM — Mohd Dastagir Ahmed (@Dastagir_Hyd) March 20, 2024

The police also seized noxious Mangoes along with carbide powder sachets, gold ripener Ethylene sachets, Carbide powder all worth Rs 4,55,000.