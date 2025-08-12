Hyderabad Heist Horror: Six-Member Gang Targets Chandanagar Khazana Jewelry Shop in Gun Attack

Hyderabad: A horrific incident took place today at the famous Khazana Jewelry located in the Chandanagar area. According to reports, a six-member gang entered the shop and demanded the locker keys at gunpoint. When the assistant manager refused to hand over the keys, the accused pulled out a gun, threatened him, and even opened fire.

Sources say that the gang members also vandalized stalls containing gold jewelry inside the shop and attacked the staff. The incident caused a sudden stampede, and in fear, the staff informed the police.

The accused fled the scene as soon as the police arrived. It is reported that a total of six people were involved in this gang. The police have registered a case, launched a search for the suspects, and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage.