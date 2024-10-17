“Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s ₹ 25 Lakh Contract to Kill Salman Khan Revealed”

New Delhi: A contract worth ₹ 25 lakh was taken out to kill actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra, according to a chargesheet filed by the Navi Mumbai Police. The chargesheet named five individuals and stated that the contract was arranged by the gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The accused were planning to buy state-of-the-art weapons such as AK-47, AK-92, and M-16 rifles from Pakistan, along with a Turkish-made Zigana pistol—the same model used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The accused had recruited boys under the age of 18 to carry out the assassination, and these individuals are currently hiding in Pune, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Gujarat.

Around 60 to 70 people were tracking Salman Khan’s movements, particularly around his Bandra house, Panvel farmhouse, and Goregaon Film City. The chargesheet reveals that the plan to assassinate Salman Khan was orchestrated between August 2023 and April 2024.

The investigation disclosed that Sukkha, arrested from Panipat, Haryana, assigned the task to designated shooter Ajay Kashyap alias “AK” and four others involved in the plot. A recce conducted by Kashyap and his team concluded that the actor’s tight security and bulletproof vehicles necessitated the use of high-end weapons for the murder.

Sukkha reportedly contacted Pakistan-based arms dealer Dogar via video call, during which Dogar showcased AK-47s and other advanced firearms wrapped in a shawl. After negotiating, they agreed that Dogar would supply the weapons, with Sukkha paying 50 percent in advance and the remainder upon delivery in India.

Police also discovered that the shooters were waiting for approval from Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

The chargesheet further outlines a plan where the shooters would gather in Kanyakumari after killing the 58-year-old actor, before fleeing to Sri Lanka by boat. From there, they intended to escape to a country beyond the reach of Indian authorities.

The conspiracy was uncovered during an investigation into a shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence.

In response to these threats, security has been tightened around Salman Khan’s Bandra home, particularly following the assassination of former NCP minister Baba Siddique, who was killed in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra.