Ganja Chocolates Seized by Task Force, One Man Arrested

Vikarabad District: Ganja Chocolates Seized: A surprising case of drug-laced chocolates has come to light in Tandur town, where the District Task Force police seized 45 ganja chocolates from a man near Number One School in Sai Nagar.

Ganja Chocolates Seized: Accused Identified as Uttar Pradesh Native

The accused has been identified as Vinesh Naik, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who reportedly came to Tandur from Sedam in Karnataka to meet his friends. Police suspect he may have been involved in the illegal distribution of drug-infused edible substances.

Investigation Underway

The accused is currently in police custody, and a detailed investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and uncover any possible network involved. Officials have stated that more information will be revealed after questioning.

The incident has raised concerns among locals and parents, especially considering the proximity to a school. Authorities are urging the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.