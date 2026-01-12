Ganja Menace Resurfaces in Hyderabad Old City: Bandlaguda Police Seize 2 Kg, One Arrested

The ganja menace in Hyderabad’s Old City has resurfaced, raising fresh concerns over the open sale and circulation of banned narcotics in several localities. In a major action, Bandlaguda Police seized 2 kilograms of ganja during a routine vehicle checking drive, underlining the city police’s intensified crackdown on drug networks.

Intensive Vehicle Checks Across Hyderabad

Acting on the directions of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, police stations across the city have stepped up vehicle checking and surveillance to curb the illegal drug trade. During one such drive, Bandlaguda Police intercepted two suspicious individuals, leading to the seizure of ganja.

Police officials warned that unchecked drug circulation often leads to serious crimes, including violent offences, and stressed that sustained enforcement is key to eliminating the problem completely.

Accused Identified, Ganja Recovered

The accused were identified as Mohammed Imran and Munawar. Upon questioning and search, police recovered approximately 2 kg of ganja from the possession of Mohammed Imran.

During interrogation:

Imran confessed that he procured the ganja from a supplier known as Happy Bhai in Odisha

Police clarified that Munawar was only a customer and not directly involved in drug trafficking

Ganja Supply From Other States

Investigations revealed that ganja is being smuggled mainly from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh by migrant networks, with the help of local intermediaries, and then distributed in various parts of Hyderabad’s Old City.

Police officials said special attention is being given to identifying the entire supply chain, including suppliers and middlemen operating across state borders.

Case Registered, Accused Sent to Judicial Remand

Bandlaguda Police have registered a case in connection with the seizure. The main accused, Mohammed Imran, has been sent to judicial remand, while further investigation is underway to trace other persons linked to the network.

Police Issue Strong Warning

Hyderabad Police reiterated that:

Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the sale or distribution of ganja

Enforcement drives will continue without relaxation

The Bandlaguda ganja seizure in Hyderabad Old City reflects the police department’s zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics.

