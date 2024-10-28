Sports

Gary Kirsten to resign as Pakistan’s limited-overs coach: Reports

The 56-year-old, who coached India to victory at  the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year.

Mohammed Yousuf28 October 2024 - 12:36
Karachi: Pakistan’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten is set to step down after developing a rift with the country’s cricket board within six months of being appointed, according to media reports.

The 56-year-old, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year.

According to ESPNCricinfo, his decision to quit is down to a rift with red ball coach Jason Gillespie, and the PCB after the board decided to withdraw their selection powers.

Selection is now exclusively the domain of the selection committee.

Kirsten is expected to issue a statement later in the day.

The former Proteas batter had been working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans before taking up the role in Paksitan.

The development comes a week before Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Australia starting November 4.

The team is riding high on a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over visiting England in a Test series that concluded last week.

Mohammed Yousuf28 October 2024 - 12:36

