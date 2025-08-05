Telangana

One Killed, Three Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion in Medchal

Three shops were completely destroyed in the blast, and a passerby was seriously injured after being hit by the debris. He later died on the way to the hospital.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf5 August 2025 - 15:53
A massive gas cylinder explosion occurred in a busy area of Medchal town in Telangana on Monday night, leading to the collapse of a building. Three shops were completely destroyed in the blast, and a passerby was seriously injured after being hit by the debris. He later died on the way to the hospital.

The incident took place around 9:30 PM near the Market Road intersection in Medchal. According to police and local sources, the explosion happened in an old house that had two flower shops and a mobile shop on the roadside. A residential area was located behind the house, where a 55-year-old woman was living.

The gas cylinder exploded with a loud sound, causing a large portion of the building to collapse. A 40-year-old passerby died after being struck by falling debris. The woman inside the house suffered severe burns and was seriously injured.

Additionally, 29-year-old Rafiq, who works in a stationery shop, sustained a broken hand when part of a wall fell on him. Another individual, 25-year-old Dinesh, who works in the mobile shop, was also injured.

Following the explosion, panic spread throughout the area. Police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and an investigation is underway under the supervision of CI Satyanarayana.

