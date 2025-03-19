GATE 2025 Results Declared: Check Your Score on Official Website

Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the GATE 2025 results today on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 can now check their results at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

How to Check GATE 2025 Result?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their GATE 2025 results:

Visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the link ‘GATE 2025 Results’ on the homepage. A new page will open—enter your login credentials. Click on submit to view your result. The GATE 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download or save it for future reference.

GATE 2025 Scorecard Details

Candidates scoring above the category-wise cut-off (SC, ST, PwD) will be eligible to download the scorecard. It will include:

Section-wise marks obtained

Overall GATE score

All India Rank (AIR)

GATE 2025 Exam Overview

The GATE 2025 exam was conducted by IIT Roorkee on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across 30 different test papers. The provisional answer key was released on February 27. Candidates must log in to the GOAPS portal with their credentials to view their scores.

Validity of GATE Score & Purpose

The GATE score is valid for three years and is primarily used for:

Admission to postgraduate programs in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities.

Candidates are advised to check their results promptly and download their GATE 2025 scorecard for future academic or professional opportunities.