Section 163 Imposed in Hyderabad: Gathering of Five or More Persons Banned in These Areas Till June 24

Cyberabad: In a move to maintain law and order during the upcoming Departmental Tests, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has issued strict regulations under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). The restrictions will be in force from 6:00 a.m. on June 20 to 6:00 p.m. on June 24, 2025.

Assembly of Five or More Persons Banned Near Exam Centers

To prevent disturbances and ensure a smooth testing environment, authorities have prohibited the gathering of five or more individuals within a 200-meter radius of all examination centers located in the Cyberabad jurisdiction.

Also Read: Rachakonda Police Conduct Cordon and Search Operation at Vinayak Nagar Colony

Photocopy and Internet Centers Ordered Closed

As an additional measure to curb malpractice and maintain exam integrity, photocopy and internet centers within a 100-meter radius of exam centers must remain closed during the examination days. This temporary closure is intended to prevent unauthorized printing, scanning, or communication that could aid in cheating.

Who is Exempt from the Order?

The order includes exemptions for certain personnel and situations:

Police and military personnel

Home guards and flying squads

Staff of the education department on official duty

Participants in funeral processions

These exemptions are strictly for those carrying out official or essential duties.

Legal Action for Violators

The Cyberabad Police have warned that any violations of these restrictions will result in legal action. The department urges the public to cooperate to ensure a fair and peaceful conduct of the departmental tests.

These measures underline the Cyberabad Police’s commitment to maintaining exam sanctity and public safety, and ensuring that candidates can appear for their tests without disruption or malpractice.