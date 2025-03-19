Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Financial Struggles During Early Days in Mumbai

Mumbai: Gaurav Khanna, the popular actor known for his role in the hit TV show Anupamaa, recently shared his journey through financial hardships when he first moved to Mumbai in pursuit of his acting career. In a candid conversation on the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Gaurav recalled the difficult early days and the determination it took to overcome the struggles before achieving success in the entertainment industry.

Gaurav Khanna Reflects on Early Career Struggles

During the episode, Gaurav reflected on his humble beginnings in Mumbai. He spoke about how he struggled to make ends meet, recounting how he used to rely on a simple pan to cook food while staying connected with his family over the phone. “I remember the old days when I was new to Mumbai. I didn’t have a lot of money. I used to have a pan just like this, and I made food in that one pan, talking to my mom on call. I got the same feeling today,” Gaurav shared with nostalgia.

He admitted that his cooking skills were not great during those days. “I used to make horrible food in those days,” he humorously recalled, showing just how far he’s come since then, both personally and professionally.

Gaurav Khanna Faces Culinary Challenge on Celebrity MasterChef

The actor’s walk down memory lane occurred during the Celebrity MasterChef Black Apron Challenge, where contestants are asked to create a dish with four key elements using only one vessel. For Gaurav, the challenge was not just a test of cooking skills but a reminder of his early struggles in Mumbai. His nostalgic moment was sparked by the challenge’s requirement of using a single pan, just as he did when he was struggling.

As the show’s competition intensified, the judges, including Chef Kunal Kapoor, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Farah Khan, threw an unexpected twist into the challenge. Contestants were asked to swap their dishes with the person next to them, raising the stakes and adding excitement to the contest.

Celebrity MasterChef Showcases Celebrity Cooking Talent

Celebrity MasterChef airs weekdays on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, offering viewers a unique opportunity to see celebrities, like Gaurav Khanna, showcase their culinary skills under pressure. The show continues to captivate audiences with its high-stakes cooking challenges and the dynamic personalities of the contestants.

Stay tuned to see if Gaurav’s dish reflects the growth he’s experienced over the years or if the one-pan challenge will prove to be too much for the actor to handle.