Gauri Khan Enjoys Vacation in Rome, Calls It Her ‘Favourite City’
Renowned interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, is currently on a holiday in Rome. She expressed her love for the city, calling it her “favourite city”.
Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a video featuring her mother, Savita, and some close friends, capturing the breathtaking scenery of the Eternal City.
“Nature, travel, art, fashion, and personal experiences are all great sources of inspiration… My favourite city… Rome,” she wrote in the caption.
Suhana Khan Spotted at Agastya Nanda’s Restaurant
Meanwhile, Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently seen at the restaurant of her rumored beau, Agastya Nanda.
The young actress was seen stepping out in a stylish black tank top with matching denim, accessorized with a handbag, wristwatch, and open hair.
Suhana and Agastya’s Frequent Outings
Sometime back, Suhana and Agastya were spotted together enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. The duo was joined by Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Videos of the trio leaving the restaurant went viral on social media, showing:
- Agastya and Shweta heading to their car.
- Suhana waiting for her ride separately.
Suhana & Agastya’s Bollywood Journey
Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut together in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, released on OTT in 2023.
The film, a live-action adaptation of the popular 1960s animated series ‘The Archie Show’, also starred:
- Khushi Kapoor
- Vedang Raina
- Mihir Ahuja
- Dot
- Yuvraj Menda
What’s Next for Suhana & Agastya?
- Suhana Khan is set to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film, ‘King’. The movie will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.
- Agastya Nanda will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’, where he will play Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal.