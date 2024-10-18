Telangana

Gautam Adani donates Rs 100 cr to skills university in Telangana

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and handed over a cheque for Rs 100 crore towards donation to the upcoming Young India Skills University.

Fouzia Farhana18 October 2024 - 18:08
Hyderabad: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday called on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and handed over a cheque for Rs 100 crore towards donation to the upcoming Young India Skills University.

“Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group of Companies met with courtesy. A donation of Rs.100 crore was handed over to Young India Skills University from Adani Foundation in the form of a cheque,” Reddy said in a post on ‘X’.

Reddy last month urged industrialists and prominent companies to take part and support the Young India Skills University being established in the state.

