Gautam Gambhir Files Police Complaint After Receiving Death Threats

New Delhi: Former BJP MP and current head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, has filed a police complaint in Delhi after receiving death threats via email.

Threat Follows Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

The threat mail arrived just a day after a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals and left several others injured. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based terror outfit and offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, marking it as one of the worst in recent years.

Complaint Submitted to Delhi Police

In an email to the Rajendra Nagar SHO and DCP Central, Gambhir’s personal secretary wrote:

“As we spoke, please find below the ‘Threat Mails’ received on the mail ID of Mr. Gautam Gambhir (Ex-MP), Head Coach Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the FIR accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family.”

Gambhir Reacts: “India Will Strike Back”

Reacting to the Pahalgam tragedy and subsequent threat, Gambhir posted a strong message on X (formerly Twitter):

“Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike.”

Not the First Threat to Gambhir

This isn’t the first time Gambhir has faced such a threat. Back in 2021, he received a similar warning, prompting Delhi Police to heighten security around his Rajendra Nagar residence.

Gambhir’s Political Exit Before 2024 Elections

Gambhir had been elected as the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi on a BJP ticket in 2019, but he stepped away from politics earlier this year.

In a public statement, he said:

“I have requested Hon’ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind.”

From Cricket Icon to Coach

Gambhir represented India internationally for 15 years before retiring in 2018. He was recently appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, drawing attention back to his sports career.

Investigation Underway

Delhi Police is currently investigating the threat and security arrangements for Gambhir, and his family have been reinforced. More details are awaited.