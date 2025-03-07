Gautam Gambhir’s Return to KKR: Shahrukh Khan Reveals How the Mentor Transformed the Team

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have seen a major turnaround under the mentorship of Gautam Gambhir.

The former KKR captain’s return to the franchise as a mentor has been nothing short of a homecoming, as confirmed by team owner Shahrukh Khan in a recent interview with JioHotStar.

Gautam Gambhir’s Return to KKR: A Homecoming for a Legend

Shahrukh Khan, who has been associated with KKR since the inception of the IPL, shared his deep emotional connection with Gambhir. “I never felt that Gautam Gambhir left us. Over the years, we have shared a lovely relationship. There are a few players with whom friendships remain strong, and Gautam is one of them,” he said.

Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, rejoined the franchise in 2024 as a mentor, bringing a fresh strategic approach to the squad. Shahrukh emphasized that Gambhir’s presence was pivotal in shaping KKR’s campaign in IPL 2025.

The Four Pillars of KKR’s Success Under Gambhir’s Mentorship

Shahrukh Khan outlined four key decisions that laid the foundation for KKR’s success:

1. Unwavering Faith in Mitchell Starc

KKR’s management made a bold move by investing in Mitchell Starc, despite his fluctuating performances in previous IPL seasons. “Gautam had complete faith in Starc’s ability to deliver under pressure. He believed that a world-class bowler like him would eventually rise to the occasion,” said Shahrukh.

2. Promoting Sunil Narine as an Opener

Another key decision was reintroducing Sunil Narine as an opener, a strategy that had worked wonders in previous seasons. “Gautam took a calculated risk by sending Narine to open, and it paid off tremendously,” Shahrukh noted. Narine’s aggressive starts have given KKR a significant edge in the powerplay overs.

3. Reuniting with Shreyas Iyer

KKR’s captain, Shreyas Iyer, played a crucial role in executing Gambhir’s vision. “For Gautam Gambhir the mentor, you needed a captain like Shreyas Iyer. They complement each other perfectly. While Gautam is intense and strategic, Shreyas brings a calm, composed approach to the team,” Shahrukh explained.

4. Investing in Young Talent

One of KKR’s biggest strengths has been their focus on young players. “Gautam has an eye for talent. He personally ensures that young cricketers get the right guidance and opportunities,” said Shahrukh. The inclusion of promising youngsters has strengthened the squad for the long run.

KKR’s Struggles Before Gambhir’s Return

Shahrukh admitted that KKR faced a period of uncertainty after Gambhir’s exit. “When Gautam left, there was a feeling of ‘where are the pieces going to settle?’ The team lost some direction, and at one point, panic set in. You could sense that things weren’t as smooth as they seemed,” he stated.

KKR, known for its aggressive gameplay and strong fan base, struggled to maintain consistency in the years following Gambhir’s departure. However, his return has reinstated confidence and structure within the team.

Gambhir’s Promise to Kolkata

Shahrukh recalled Gambhir’s first statement upon returning to the city. “He said, ‘I’m your second son. This is my second home. I’m not here to replace Dada (Sourav Ganguly). I’m here to make a name for myself. Kolkata, which hasn’t won a trophy in the last three years, I want to assure you that in the coming years, this team will show you how to win a trophy.’”

With Gambhir at the helm as mentor, KKR is now a formidable contender in IPL 2025. His strategic insights, combined with the dynamic leadership of Shreyas Iyer, have revitalized the team’s winning spirit.