Gaza Crisis Deepens: UN Warns 14,000 Children May Die Within 48 Hours Amid Israeli Strikes

Gaza is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis following a fresh wave of Israeli military attacks. According to international reports, thousands have lost their lives in the region, and the situation continues to deteriorate. The United Nations has sounded a grave warning, stating that if urgent aid is not delivered, over 14,000 children could die within the next 48 hours.

UN Humanitarian Chief Raises Alarm

Tom Fletcher, head of the United Nations Humanitarian Territory division, issued a powerful statement on Monday. He revealed that five trucks carrying essential food supplies for malnourished children had entered the Gaza Strip. However, he warned that without immediate and continuous aid, “14,000 children may not survive the next 48 hours.” Fletcher also emphasized that the UN is working to send more food convoys to the region.

Ground Reality: UN Teams Suffering Casualties

Fletcher highlighted the challenges faced by UN teams working in Gaza. These personnel are deployed in medical centers and schools, assessing and responding to the humanitarian needs. Sadly, many aid workers have been killed during the ongoing conflict. “We are losing lives among our own teams while trying to save others,” Fletcher noted.

Global Outcry Against Israeli Actions

Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, and Canada have condemned Israel’s approach and called for an immediate end to restrictions on humanitarian aid. The three nations have jointly warned that if relief access is not granted soon, diplomatic action may be taken against Israel. They also criticized inflammatory remarks made by ministers in the Netanyahu government.

Ceasefire Talks Ongoing in Doha

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotiations are taking place in Doha, Qatar, with mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. Hamas has proposed a 60-day ceasefire and is demanding the entry of 400 aid trucks per day. However, Israel has so far refused to withdraw troops from Gaza or agree to a permanent halt in operations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel’s military campaign will end only if Hamas agrees to disarm.

Israel Launches Operation “Gideon’s Chariot”

The Israeli military has launched a new offensive named “Operation Gideon’s Chariot” aimed at seizing control of key areas within Gaza. Hundreds of civilians, including many children, have reportedly been killed in these latest assaults. The operation has sparked sharp criticism from France, the UK, and Egypt.

The situation remains highly volatile, and the international community is pressing for immediate humanitarian access and de-escalation to prevent further loss of innocent lives.