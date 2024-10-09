Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war has passed 42,000

Muslim World

Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2024 - 16:51
Deir al-Balah: Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the war in Gaza has passed 42,000.

The ministry does differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count, but has said women and children make up more than half of those killed.

It said Wednesday that 42,010 Palestinians have been killed and 97,720 wounded since the start of the war, which was ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack into Israel.

