Genelia Deshmukh wishes ‘little chaos’ Rahyl: Your love is big, your hugs are tight

As her younger son Rahyl turns nine, actress Genelia Deshmukh shared a heartfelt birthday message for her “little chaos,” celebrating his vibrant personality and unconditional love.

A Glimpse into Their Bond

Taking to Instagram, Genelia posted a series of images and videos from a football field, capturing special moments between mother and son.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Proposes 50-Acre Gaushalas to Boost Cow Welfare in Telangana

In the caption, she wrote:

“My Dearest Rahyl, You are my little chaos – that made me softer and stronger all at once. One moment you are testing my patience, making messes, and keeping me on my toes. And the next, your little arms are wrapped around my neck like I’m your whole world.”

She continued:

“Rahyl, your love is big, your hugs are tight, and your laughter makes every exhausting moment feel all worth it… Happy Birthday Baby Boy – You are the most special being = You… whether it means you being the biggest brat or the one that cares for everyone unconditionally – Don’t change Eva.”

A Loving Family

Genelia and actor Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, where their love story began. The couple tied the knot in February 2012, first in a traditional Marathi Hindu wedding, followed by a Christian church ceremony the next day.

They are parents to two sons — Riaan, born in November 2014, and Rahyl, born in June 2016.

What’s Next for Genelia

Genelia will next appear in the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The movie, a spiritual successor to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 20.