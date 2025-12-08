Genelia Deshmukh’s Monday reminder: You can handle whatever the week throws at you

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh turned motivator on Monday morning as she posted a brief note reminding everyone that the week ahead is manageable, no matter what it holds. Genelia took to Instagram, where she posted three images of herself looking stunning in Indian wear. In the image, the actress is dressed in a deep maroon silk saree. She completed her look with a layered kundan-style necklace along with classic round earrings.

For the caption, she wrote: “This is a Monday morning reminder – that you can handle whatever the week throws at you.” Talking about the actress, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopa Varma’s upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Manoj, Genelia on September 1, wrote on her official Instagram handle: “First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee.manoj in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin.” “A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought: “When we’re scared, we run to the police.

But where do the police run when they’re scared? #PoliceStationMeinBhoot,” the ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ actress added. Genelia began her acting career with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, and earned recognition in the Tamil film Boys, the same year. She further earned praises for her portrayals in the 2008 romantic comedies Santosh Subramaniam and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

She has worked in films such as Satyam, Masti, Sye, Sachein, Happy, Dhee, Ready, Katha, Urumi, Force, Velayudham and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Following her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh, with whom she has two sons, she took a long hiatus from acting. The actress had a career comeback with the Marathi film Ved in 2022.