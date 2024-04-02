Gerald Coetzee Surpasses Mayank Yadav’s Season Record with Second Fastest Delivery in IPL History

In a thrilling clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, Gerald Coetzee made headlines by bowling the second fastest delivery in IPL history, clocking a staggering 157.4 kilometers per hour (kph). The South African quick’s thunderbolt, sent down to Riyan Parag during the 16th over, marked a new season record, surpassing Mayank Yadav’s earlier feat.

Coetzee’s blistering delivery eclipsed Yadav’s 155.8 kph, which had held the title of the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 until Coetzee’s fiery performance. This remarkable achievement came amidst Rajasthan Royals’ comfortable victory over Mumbai Indians.

While Coetzee’s record-breaking delivery made waves, his overall performance in the match was less impressive. Despite his lightning pace, he conceded 36 runs in just 2.3 overs, remaining wicketless. Alongside fellow South African Kwena Maphaka, Coetzee emerged as one of the most expensive bowlers for Mumbai Indians in the contest.

The updated list of the fastest deliveries of IPL 2024 now features Coetzee at the top, followed by Yadav and a host of other talented bowlers. Coetzee’s remarkable feat places him in elite company, with only Shaun Tait’s historic delivery in 2011 clocking faster than his own.

As the IPL 2024 season progresses, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more displays of raw pace and skill from bowlers like Coetzee, Yadav, and their contemporaries, adding an extra layer of excitement to the world’s premier T20 cricket league.