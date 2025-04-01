Hyderabad: German Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted in Pahadishareef
A German woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a group of men near Pahadishareef on the outskirts of the city. The exact date and time of the incident are yet to be confirmed.
Incident Unfolded After Accepting a Lift
According to available information, the woman had gone to Meerpet to meet a friend. While returning, she accepted a lift from a car driver near Manda Mallamma Garden in Champapet, Kanchanbagh. The vehicle already had other men inside.
Upon reaching a secluded road near Pahadishareef, the men allegedly misbehaved with her and sexually assaulted her.
Victim Approaches Police, Case Transferred
The woman managed to escape and approached the Meerpet police, who registered a case and later transferred it to the Pahadishareef police station based on jurisdiction.
Authorities are investigating the matter, and further details are awaited.