Germany and France Reaffirm Ukraine’s Role in Peace Talks

Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have reaffirmed the importance of Ukraine’s involvement in any peace negotiations concerning the ongoing conflict with Russia. The two leaders stressed that no decisions about Ukraine’s future should be made without the direct participation of the Ukrainian government.

Scholz and Macron Highlight Continued Support for Ukraine

During a meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, Scholz and Macron expressed their unwavering support for Kyiv, emphasizing the need for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine. They made it clear that peace negotiations should fully include Ukraine, reinforcing that any agreements made without Ukraine’s involvement would be unacceptable.

“We are in complete agreement that Ukraine can rely on us,” Scholz stated at a joint press conference. His comments came just ahead of a European Council summit in Brussels, where topics such as Ukraine, European defense, and economic competitiveness are set to dominate the discussions.

Ceasefire Discussions and Future Peace Talks

The leaders also addressed recent developments, including a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Scholz referred to this as “an important first step,” but emphasized the urgent need for a full ceasefire to end the violence.

Macron echoed this viewpoint, applauding the Trump-Putin conversation as a positive sign but reiterating that Europe’s focus remains on securing a complete ceasefire and a stable, lasting resolution. “The first steps are in place, but our goal remains unchanged—to establish a fully respected, measurable, and verifiable ceasefire and launch peace talks that bring solid and lasting peace with guarantees,” Macron said.

Europe’s Role in Diplomacy and Peace Negotiations

Macron also acknowledged the significant role played by France, Britain, and Germany in persuading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a proposed 30-day ceasefire. However, both leaders emphasized that Ukraine must be directly involved in all aspects of the peace process moving forward, ensuring the country’s sovereignty and interests are fully represented in any negotiations.

Moving Towards a Peaceful and Lasting Resolution

As Europe continues to navigate the complexities of the conflict, the commitment of Germany and France to supporting Ukraine remains clear. The European Council summit in Brussels later this week will further explore the next steps in diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. The call for a comprehensive ceasefire and Ukraine’s full participation in peace talks is central to the ongoing discussions aimed at ending the conflict.