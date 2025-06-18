Get Your Voter ID in Just 15 Days! ECI Unveils Fast-Track Delivery System, Check Details

New Delhi: In a significant step to enhance voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the delivery of Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) within 15 days of any update in the electoral rolls.

EPICs to Be Delivered Within 15 Days

Under the revised SOP, the ECI has mandated that voter ID cards be dispatched within 15 days following either the enrolment of a new voter or changes to the details of an existing one. This move is expected to reduce delays and improve transparency and efficiency in voter services.

Real-Time Tracking and SMS Alerts

A key feature of the new protocol is real-time tracking. From the generation of EPICs by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to their delivery via the Department of Posts (DoP), voters will be able to track the progress of their cards. Additionally, electors will receive SMS updates at each stage of the process, ensuring complete visibility and reassurance.

New ECINet Platform to Power the Initiative

To support this rapid delivery model, ECI has developed a dedicated IT module integrated with its newly launched ECINet platform. The system re-engineers the previous workflow for improved performance and data security. The DoP’s Application Programming Interface (API) will be embedded in this platform for seamless coordination.

Leadership Behind the Initiative

This initiative aligns with the broader vision of Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, who have prioritized improving voter-centric services.

More Reforms Underway

The fast-track EPIC delivery plan is among several new measures implemented by the Commission in recent months to strengthen electoral systems and voter engagement. With this reform, ECI reaffirms its commitment to timely, secure, and tech-enabled voter services.