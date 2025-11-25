Ghazala Hashmi Reconnects with Malakpet, Lt Governor of Virginia Interacts with Chabootra Group via Zoom

Hyderabad: “No matter how far a person travels or how high they rise; the memories of their birthplace remain etched in their heart.”

These were the heartfelt sentiments expressed by Ghazala Hashmi, the first Muslim woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, as she virtually addressed the Malakpet Chabootra Group through a Zoom conference on the evening of 23 November.

The event, filled with nostalgia and emotion, highlighted Hashmi’s deep-rooted connection with Hyderabad’s historic Malakpet area, where she spent her childhood under the care of her grandparents and extended family.

A Special Zoom Interaction Filled With Memories

The Zoom session was coordinated by her uncle Tariq Munir, based in Scotland, with support from Dubai-based Malakpet elder Zafar Akbar. The Malakpet Chabootra Group consists of individuals across India, the Gulf, the U.S., and the U.K., who meet regularly to stay connected with their roots. This gathering marked their 282nd meeting.

Ghazala Hashmi began by greeting the participants with Assalamu Alaikum, expressing immense joy at reconnecting with the Malakpet community. She fondly recalled her childhood, neighbors, and relatives who played an integral role in shaping her early years.

Participants included A. Ramesh, Masood Akbar Yahya, Afaq Mateen, Raees Akbar, Fazil Hussain Shamshad, Fazil Hussain Parvez, Toufiq Nagdar, Masood Ali Khan, and several attendees from India, the Gulf countries, the United States, and London.

Journey Into American Politics

During the interaction, Hashmi spoke at length about her entry into American politics. A professor of English literature in Richmond, she decided to step into public service in 2019, particularly after the political climate during Donald Trump’s presidency raised concerns about policies affecting Muslims and minority communities.

Motivated to advocate for Muslim rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity, she contested the Virginia Senate elections—an area where no Democrat had won in 40 years.

Despite questions surrounding her political experience, Hashmi persevered. With strong support from Muslims, Black Americans, and Hispanic communities, she achieved a historic victory.

She later contested for the position of Lieutenant Governor with a 20-month long campaign, defeating five opponents and becoming the first woman in Virginia’s history to hold the position.

A Moment of Emotion and Pride

During the conversation, Zafar Akbar informed her that he had written the biography of her grandfather, Raja Mohiuddin (late). The moment turned emotional for Hashmi, who said that thinking about her family always moved her deeply.

She expressed pride in her grandparents and parents, who devoted their lives to social justice and humanitarian values, adding that their life’s work continues to inspire her political vision and leadership.

Hashmi also congratulated Dr. Syed Khalid Shabbaz for featuring her in “The Koh-i-Noor Series (Volume 2)”, appreciating the recognition.

Malakpet Remains Close to Her Heart

Ghazala Hashmi emphasized that Malakpet will always hold a special place in her heart—

“My childhood was nurtured under the care of my grandparents and uncles. Those memories continue to guide me even today.”

The session left the Zoom participants deeply touched, celebrating a leader who has risen to global prominence while remaining firmly connected to her Hyderabad roots.