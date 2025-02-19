GHMC Reopens Praja Palana Centers for Indiramma Illu Housing Phase 2: Apply by Feb 28

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reopened Praja Palana service centers across all 150 wards in Hyderabad and Secunderabad Cantonment zones to accept applications for the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme’s second phase. The centers will remain operational until February 28, 2025, enabling residents to submit details for eligibility verification and access welfare benefits.

GHMC Launches Second Phase of Praja Palana for Indiramma Illu Housing

Extended Deadline : Unregistered families or those missing earlier surveys can submit applications at ward offices until February 28.

: Unregistered families or those missing earlier surveys can submit applications at ward offices until February 28. Focus on Marginalized Groups : Priority for Dalits, tribals, disabled individuals, sanitation workers, and transgender communities.

: Priority for Dalits, tribals, disabled individuals, sanitation workers, and transgender communities. Real-Time Data Entry: Trained operators at counters will upload applicant details directly to the Indiramma Illu portal for faster processing.

Why This Matters

The Telangana government aims to address housing shortages through the Indiramma Illu scheme, offering Rs 5 lakh in financial aid to eligible families for constructing permanent homes. Over 10.71 lakh applications were received during the first phase, with 7.5 lakh already verified. The second phase targets the remaining 17% of households excluded from initial surveys due to incomplete data.

How to Apply

Visit Nearest Center: Locate your ward office via the GHMC portal. Submit Documents: Provide Aadhaar, income certificates, and land ownership proofs (if applicable). Track Status: Use the Indiramma Illu Mobile App to monitor application progress and beneficiary lists.

Note: Families without land can apply for government-built housing colonies under the scheme.

Verification Process

House Visits : Over 2,249 officials are conducting door-to-door surveys to validate applicants’ housing conditions.

: Over 2,249 officials are conducting door-to-door surveys to validate applicants’ housing conditions. Four-Step Scrutiny: AI-driven checks and random audits ensure transparency in beneficiary selection.

Benefits of Indiramma Illu Scheme

Financial Aid : Rs 5 lakh disbursed in four installments via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

: Rs 5 lakh disbursed in four installments via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Flexible Construction : Build homes up to 400 sq ft with mandatory kitchen and toilet facilities.

: Build homes up to 400 sq ft with mandatory kitchen and toilet facilities. Colony Development: 3,500 houses per constituency planned, prioritizing homeless families.

Deadline Alert

Applicants must submit forms by February 28, 2025, at their nearest Praja Palana center. Delays could exclude families from 2025’s housing allocation.

For Assistance:

Visit Indiramma Illu Portal.

Call Toll-Free: 1800-425-00333.

Stay Informed: Follow updates on the Indiramma Illu Mobile App or GHMC’s official website for beneficiary lists and installment details.