Telangana: GHMC Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe by ACB

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana apprehended Smt. T. Manisha, Assistant Engineer of GHMC, Ward No. 2, Nehru Nagar, Golnaka, Amberpet, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a complainant.

Bribe Taken to Process and Forward Bills

According to ACB officials, Smt. Manisha had initially demanded ₹15,000 from the complainant in exchange for performing her official duty — processing and forwarding bills to her superiors. She had already accepted ₹5,000 earlier and was caught red-handed while receiving the remaining amount.

ACB Urges Citizens to Report Corruption

The Telangana ACB has reiterated its call to citizens to report any demands of bribes by public servants. Complaints can be lodged through the following channels:

Toll-Free Number: 1064

1064 WhatsApp: 9440446106

9440446106 Facebook: Telangana ACB

Telangana ACB Website: https://acb.telangana.gov.in

The bureau assured that all details of the complainants and victims will be kept confidential and strict action will be taken as per law.

A Step Toward Transparent Governance

The arrest of the GHMC official reflects the ACB’s continued efforts toward ensuring transparency and accountability in public administration. Further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.