Telangana: GHMC Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe by ACB
Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana apprehended Smt. T. Manisha, Assistant Engineer of GHMC, Ward No. 2, Nehru Nagar, Golnaka, Amberpet, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a complainant.
Table of Contents
Bribe Taken to Process and Forward Bills
According to ACB officials, Smt. Manisha had initially demanded ₹15,000 from the complainant in exchange for performing her official duty — processing and forwarding bills to her superiors. She had already accepted ₹5,000 earlier and was caught red-handed while receiving the remaining amount.
ACB Urges Citizens to Report Corruption
The Telangana ACB has reiterated its call to citizens to report any demands of bribes by public servants. Complaints can be lodged through the following channels:
- Toll-Free Number: 1064
- WhatsApp: 9440446106
- Facebook: Telangana ACB
- Website: https://acb.telangana.gov.in
The bureau assured that all details of the complainants and victims will be kept confidential and strict action will be taken as per law.
A Step Toward Transparent Governance
The arrest of the GHMC official reflects the ACB’s continued efforts toward ensuring transparency and accountability in public administration. Further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.