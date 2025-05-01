Hyderabad: GHMC Collects ₹870 Crore Property Tax Under Early Bird Scheme, Exceeds Last Year’s Record

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Early Bird Scheme (EBS) has turned out to be a major success this year, with property tax collections surpassing last year’s figures. As of Wednesday evening, the GHMC collected ₹870 crore under the scheme, compared to ₹831 crore collected during the same period last year.

Additional ₹20–25 Crore Expected by Midnight

Officials anticipate that an additional ₹20–25 crore will be collected by midnight, as many property owners tend to make payments on the last day of the scheme. Taxpayers utilized multiple platforms to make their payments, including the GHMC’s online portal, Citizen Service Centers, MeeSeva centers, and bill collectors.

Over 7.5 Lakh Property Owners Availed the Scheme

As per the latest update by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 7.5 lakh property owners had availed the benefits of the scheme. The EBS offers a 5% rebate on current year’s property tax payments made on or before April 30, 2025. However, this discount does not apply to any outstanding dues from previous years.

Telangana High Court Orders GHMC Not to Interfere in Banjara Hills Property

In a separate development, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the GHMC and revenue officials not to interfere with the possession of a residential property located on Road No. 12, MLA Colony, Banjara Hills.

Interim Relief Granted to Petitioners

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Buddhi Prakash Toshniwal and others, who claimed ownership of a 600-square-yard property. The petitioners alleged that authorities were illegally attempting to claim a portion of the land without any lawful basis.

They further accused the officials of trying to evict them forcibly and arbitrarily, without issuing any notice or conducting a proper land survey. The court has provided interim relief, restraining any interference until the matter is resolved.