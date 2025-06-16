Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Leads Special Sanitation Drive in City Ahead of Monsoon

Hyderabad: In an effort to boost monsoon preparedness and prevent waterlogging during the rainy season, GHMC Commissioner Sri R.V. Karnan today took part in a Special Sanitation Drive at Nallakunta X Roads in Nallakunta Ward, falling under Amberpet Circle-16.

Focus on Cleanliness and Pre-Monsoon Readiness

The sanitation drive is part of GHMC’s ongoing Pre-Monsoon Sanitation initiative aimed at ensuring citywide cleanliness, clearing drains, and removing debris to prevent flooding during heavy rains. The Commissioner, along with the GHMC team, reviewed sanitation conditions and supervised on-ground operations.

Key Officials Join the Inspection

Joining the Commissioner were Smt. Amrutha Yakara, Corporator of Nallakunta Ward; Sri C.N. Raghu Prasad, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation & Transport); Sri N. Ravi Kiran, Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad Zone; Dr. Y. Hemalatha, Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH), Amberpet Circle; and Sri K. Praveen Kumar, Deputy Executive Engineer, Amberpet Circle.

Together, they conducted a detailed inspection of sanitation activities, interacted with field staff, and reviewed drain cleaning and waste removal efforts in the area.

GHMC Steps Up Efforts Across City

GHMC has intensified its pre-monsoon measures across various wards to tackle potential rain-related challenges. Special drives like the one at Nallakunta X Roads are being conducted to ensure Hyderabad is monsoon-ready, with focus on public hygiene, waste management, and smooth water flow in stormwater drains.

The civic body continues to urge residents to cooperate and avoid littering, especially during the rainy season. More such drives are expected in the coming days.