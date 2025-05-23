Delayed Drainage Works in Vijay Nagar Colony: GHMC Commissioner Promises Swift Action After AIMIM’s Complaint

Dr. Khasim, the AIMIM Corporator representing Vijay Nagar Colony Division, met with the GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad Zone to discuss key civic issues that have been pending due to the negligence of contractors and delays in execution.

Taj Nagar and Zaiba Bagh Nala Works Left Incomplete

During the meeting, Dr. Khasim expressed serious concern over the incomplete works at Taj Nagar Nala and Zaiba Bagh Nala. According to the Corporator, the assigned contractor abandoned both projects midway without any explanation, causing inconvenience to local residents and raising safety and sanitation concerns.

Zonal Commissioner Issues Strict Instructions

Responding promptly, the Zonal Commissioner instructed the concerned GHMC engineer to restart the nala works immediately and ensure their timely completion. The official also warned that if the works are not completed within the newly set deadline, a criminal case may be filed against the contractor for dereliction of duty.

Safdariya Park Development Also Reviewed

In addition to the nala projects, Dr. Khasim also highlighted the slow pace of development at Safdariya Park. Acknowledging the issue, the Zonal Commissioner assured the Corporator that he would personally visit the park in the coming week to assess the situation and take necessary action.

Citizens Hope for Timely Resolution

The intervention by Dr. Khasim has been welcomed by residents who hope the GHMC’s renewed attention will result in swift resolution of these long-pending civic issues. Timely completion of drainage and park development works is seen as essential for improving the quality of life in the Vijay Nagar Colony area.

