Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Reviews Shilpa Layout Phase-2 Flyover, Orders Beautification Push

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan has directed officials to speed up the beautification works of the Shilpa Layout Phase-2 flyover, which is nearing completion and set to be opened for public use soon.

₹178 Crore Flyover Nears Completion from ORR to Gachibowli

During his inspection on Tuesday, Commissioner Karnan visited the newly constructed flyover, which stretches from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Gachibowli, built at an estimated cost of ₹178 crore. With civil works already completed, the Commissioner instructed officials to expedite the finishing touches, including greenery and aesthetic enhancements.

Installation of Rumble Strips as per IRC Norms

Karnan emphasized the need for safety features, directing engineering officials to install transfer bars (rumble strips) in line with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines to ensure smoother and safer traffic flow.

Inspections at Gachibowli and Hafizpet Flyovers

The Commissioner also inspected the Gachibowli and Hafizpet flyovers and instructed officials to prepare proposals for additional development works at these sites. He highlighted the need for strategic upgrades to improve urban mobility and infrastructure in these high-traffic corridors.

Focus on Cleanliness and Public Space Development

While visiting Hafizpet, Karnan instructed staff to clear waste accumulated beneath the flyover and explore options to convert the space into recreational or sporting zones for public benefit. He also reviewed the progress of the Eerla Cheruvu drainage diversion project and urged teams to complete the pending works without delay.

Senior Officials Accompany GHMC Commissioner

Commissioner Karnan was accompanied by Project Chief Engineer Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy Executive Engineer Harish, Zonal Superintending Engineer Shankar Nayak, and other senior GHMC officials during the inspection tour.

The review marks a renewed push by GHMC to accelerate civic works across Hyderabad and improve the city’s infrastructure and livability ahead of the monsoon season.