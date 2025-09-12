GHMC Commissioner Karnan Urges Faster Building Approvals and Enhanced Efficiency

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner R.V. Karnan directed the Town planning officials to accelerate the clearance of building permission applications and to enhance overall efficiency.

Holding a review meeting at the GHMC Head Office with Chief City Planner (CCP) Srinivas and other officials concerned, the Commissioner assessed the performance of the Town Planning Wing across various zones and circles. He stressed the importance of accountability, timely services, and a citizen-centric approach.

He instructed the officials to ensure speedy disposal of building permission applications, occupancy certificates, court cases, public grievances, and also the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications. He emphasized the urgent need to relocate the residents from dilapidated and unsafe houses to avoid accidents.

Taking a stern view of unauthorized constructions, Karnan warned that strict action would be taken against the cellar excavations carried out without prior approval.

While acknowledging the satisfactory performance of the Town Planning Wing so far, the Commissioner urged the officials to further improve transparency, efficiency, and public trust. Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Apoorva Chauhan, Additional CCPs, and ACPs were also present at the review meeting.