GHMC Conducts Surprise Inspections at 43 Sweet Shops Ahead of Diwali, Flags Multiple Hygiene Violations

Hyderabad: With the festive season approaching, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Food Safety Wing carried out surprise inspections across the city on Tuesday, targeting 43 sweet shops to ensure food safety and hygiene standards ahead of Diwali.

During the city-wide drive, food safety officers collected several food samples for laboratory analysis to verify quality and safety. The inspection revealed a range of violations, prompting officials to issue notices to the erring establishments.

Also Read: Hyderabad Woman Dies by Suicide in Mehdipatnam After Alleged Harassment by Husband and In-Laws

Among the most common violations observed were the lack of pest control measures, use of untested water for food preparation, and broken kitchen flooring. Inspectors also noted that many workers did not possess medical fitness certificates, while some shops had fly infestations near display counters and dirty ovens. In several outlets, food handlers were seen working without gloves or hairnets, and open dustbins were placed close to food preparation areas, raising contamination risks.

Officials stated that the drive aims to safeguard public health during the festival rush, ensuring that citizens receive hygienic and quality sweets. A GHMC spokesperson confirmed that the inspections would continue across various zones in the coming days.

“The festive season sees high consumption of sweets and snacks. Our focus is on maintaining strict hygiene standards and preventing any compromise on food quality,” the official said, urging sweet shop owners to comply with safety norms and maintain cleanliness throughout the season.