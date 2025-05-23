GHMC Cracks Down on Hostels in Hyderabad Over Safety and Sanitation Violations

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Special Task Force conducted surprise inspections at multiple hostels across Hyderabad on 23 May 2025. The raids targeted areas with high concentrations of student and working-class accommodations, including Ameerpet, Ashok Nagar, and Dilsukhnagar.

59 Hostels Inspected, 30 Notices Issued

A total of 59 hostels were inspected during the operation. Authorities identified several violations related to food safety, sanitation, and fire safety. Following the inspections, the GHMC issued notices to 30 hostels for non-compliance with the mandated safety norms.

Kitchens Shut Down, Fines Imposed

As a result of severe violations, 5 hostel kitchens were ordered to be closed immediately. The GHMC levied fines amounting to ₹2,45,500 under provisions of the GHMC Act, 1955. The fines primarily related to unhygienic conditions, lack of proper fire safety equipment, and improper waste disposal practices.

GHMC Urges Compliance with Norms

GHMC officials stated that the safety and well-being of hostel residents—primarily students and working professionals—remain a top priority. They emphasized the importance of adhering to hygiene and safety regulations and warned of stricter action in future inspections.

Public Response and Future Plans

The raids have been widely appreciated by citizens concerned about the deteriorating standards in some hostels. GHMC has announced that more surprise inspections will continue across the city to ensure compliance and accountability in residential establishments.