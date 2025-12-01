Hyderabad

GHMC Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Attapur’s Ambience Fort Area

GHMC launched a major demolition drive in Attapur’s Ambience Fort, removing unauthorized constructions and warning that all illegal structures in Rangareddy district will face strict action.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 December 2025 - 16:09
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a major demolition drive in Attapur’s Ambience Fort area of Rangareddy district, targeting illegal and unauthorized constructions built without proper approvals. Town Planning officials acted swiftly after reports of unapproved structures, ensuring that buildings lacking mandatory permissions were brought down.

Structures Without Setback and Floor Permissions Demolished

GHMC Town Planning teams, supported by police personnel, removed several violations across the locality. These included:

  • Additional floors constructed without approval
  • Buildings lacking proper setback permissions
  • Structures that violated GHMC norms
  • Unauthorized extensions added to existing buildings

Officials stated that constructions failing to follow the approved plan create safety issues, obstruct public spaces and violate civic regulations, making strict enforcement necessary.

Deputy Commissioner Issues Strong Warning to Property Owners

Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner Surender Reddy warned that all illegal constructions within the circle limits will be identified and demolished, regardless of size or stage of completion. He urged citizens to avoid risks by ensuring they obtain:

  • Valid building permissions
  • Setback approvals
  • Structural and occupancy clearances
  • Layout and elevation approvals

Surender Reddy emphasized that GHMC will continue similar drives across Rangareddy district to maintain compliance and prevent urban violations.

Public Advised to Adhere to GHMC Rules Before Constructing

Officials reminded property owners that building without proper GHMC permissions may lead to:

  • Demolition of the structure
  • Financial losses
  • Legal notices and penalties
  • Delays in property registration and utility connections

Residents of Attapur and surrounding areas were encouraged to consult GHMC Town Planning authorities before beginning any construction to avoid strict action.

Conclusion: GHMC Intensifies Action as Demolition Drive Hits Attapur’s Ambience Fort

The GHMC demolition drive in Attapur’s Ambience Fort marks a strong enforcement step against unauthorized constructions in Rangareddy district. With officials committed to identifying and removing illegal structures, residents are being urged to follow all building norms to avoid penalties and demolition.

