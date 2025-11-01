GHMC Demolishes Baba Nagar School Despite High Court Stay Order, Public Outrage Erupts

Hyderabad: A serious and controversial incident has surfaced from Baba Nagar, raising sharp questions about administrative conduct and respect for judicial authority. Despite an existing High Court order and ongoing S.A.-I examinations at Arna Grammar School, officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reportedly demolished the school building using bulldozers — allegedly without following proper legal procedures or completing mandatory formalities.

Local residents expressed outrage, claiming that the GHMC not only disregarded the court’s stay order but also that the police failed to intervene or ensure compliance with the High Court directive. Citizens questioned the basis of such an action when a clear court order was already in place and demanded to know under whose instructions the demolition was carried out.

Legal experts and community members have described the incident as a blatant violation of due process, emphasizing that it undermines both judicial integrity and citizens’ trust in public institutions. The episode has reignited discussions around administrative transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in the city’s governance.