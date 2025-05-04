GHMC Demolishes House Despite Permits in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar: Owner Alleges Bribery

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident from Lakshmipriya Colony in Hayathnagar-Anmagal area, a house was allegedly demolished by GHMC staff despite the owner having all legal permissions in place.

The victim, Uma Maheshwara Reddy, accused a GHMC town planning official of demanding a bribe to proceed with construction.

Flat Owner Obtained All Legal Permits for G+2 Construction

Uma Maheshwara Reddy, a middle-class resident, purchased a flat in Lakshmipriya Colony and secured all necessary approvals from GHMC to build a G+2 structure. Despite this, he claimed that LB Nagar Circle-3 Town Planning Chainman Satish Kumar began harassing him for a bribe, saying he would only allow the construction if money was paid.

“I Am a Common Man, Please Let Me Build My Home,” Pleaded Reddy

Reddy stated that he tried to explain his financial limitations and offered a partial amount, requesting that construction not be stopped. However, he alleges that Satish Kumar refused and continued to obstruct the work.

House Illegally Demolished by GHMC Staff and Satish Kumar’s Men

According to Reddy, when he failed to pay the full bribe amount, Satish Kumar, along with a team of his men, demolished the temporary structure that had been set up for construction work. This action was taken despite Uma Maheshwara Reddy possessing all valid documents and approvals.

Also Read: Is Your Metro Fare About to Double? Shocking Price Hike Coming to Hyderabad!

Victim Appeals to Authorities and Political Leaders for Justice

Uma Maheshwara Reddy has appealed to senior government officials and opposition party leaders to intervene and ensure justice is served. He claims to have all the required evidence and documentation to prove his case and is now seeking legal and political support.

A Call for Accountability Within GHMC

This incident has raised serious concerns about alleged corruption within GHMC’s town planning department. Citizens are calling for a transparent investigation and strict action against those responsible for misuse of power.