Hyderabad: GHMC and Narsingi Police Launch Major Crackdown on Illegal Footpath Encroachments in Suncity

Hyderabad: Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Hyderabad (GHMC) have teamed up with Narsingi police to remove illegal encroachments on footpaths in Suncity. This operation, carried out under the supervision of the police, targeted unauthorized structures that had been set up on footpaths, with GHMC also playing a key role in the enforcement.

Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments

Illegal encroachments on footpaths had become a growing issue in various parts of the city. Businesses had set up stalls and shops on public walkways, obstructing the movement of pedestrians and causing traffic disruptions. The primary goal of this operation was not only to remove these illegal encroachments but also to improve the cleanliness and overall quality of life in the city.

The operation was carried out near the Dwaraka Honda showroom in Suncity, where officials from GHMC demolished the illegal structures. The cleanup also extended along the road from Suncity to Chewarla. A heavy police presence was ensured during the operation to maintain order and prevent any potential disturbances.

Pedestrian Problems Caused by Encroachments

The encroachments on footpaths had been causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians, who had to navigate through narrow and obstructed pathways. The unauthorized structures not only affected the cleanliness of the area but also hindered the free flow of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

By collaborating with Narsingi Police, GHMC aims to restore the footpaths to their intended purpose, making them accessible and usable for everyone in the community. The authorities emphasized that such actions are necessary to ensure a cleaner and more organized city.