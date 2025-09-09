GHMC Orders for the Modernization of Jiyaguda Slaughterhouse

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, R.V. Karnan today stressed the need for modernization and better hygiene facilities at Jiyaguda slaughterhouse in Karwan.

The commissioner, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad) Anuraag Jayanthi, Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Sahadev Rathnakar, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Abdul Wakil, and other officials, has conducted a detailed inspection of Jiyaguda Kamela slaughterhouse in Karwan circle and issued key directives to strengthen the operations at the slaughterhouse. Karnan reviewed the existing infrastructure and discussed various measures for its effective functioning.

Karnan instructed the GHMC project engineers to expedite modernization works, upgrade infrastructure to meet contemporary standards, and enhance the monitoring mechanisms. Emphasizing the public health safeguards, he directed strict adherence to hygiene protocols. He also ordered for immediate removal of debris and Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste from the premises to ensure a cleaner and safer environment.