GHMC Road Maintenance Drive in Hyderabad Aims to Fix 7,500 Pothole-Ridden Roads in Just One Week

GHMC Road Maintenance Drive in Hyderabad: In a major step to improve road conditions and ensure driver safety, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched an intensive maintenance drive across the city on Friday. The initiative aims to minimize traffic disruptions and prevent accidents caused by damaged roads.

GHMC Road Maintenance Drive in Hyderabad: 7,500 Problematic Spots Identified for Repair

As part of the campaign, the GHMC Engineering (Maintenance) Wing has identified 7,500 locations on BT (Bituminous) and CC (Cement Concrete) roads for repairs. The drive includes:

Pothole filling

Catch pit repairs

Minor fixes to central medians

These tasks are being carried out at a rapid pace to ensure smooth and safe commuting across Hyderabad.

Chief Engineer Conducts Inspection at Erramanzil

GHMC Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Sahadev Ratnakar inspected ongoing works on the main road at Erramanzil. He stated that the corporation is making every effort to complete repairs at all identified locations within a week, prioritizing major traffic routes.

Citizens Urged to Cooperate

The GHMC has requested public cooperation during the ongoing works and urged motorists to drive cautiously near work zones. The corporation has also assured that key commuter corridors will be repaired on priority.