GHMC Summer Coaching Camp 2025: Gymnastics & Fitness Competition Results Announced

Hyderabad: The GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastics & Fitness Competition for boys and girls was successfully conducted at the GHMC Sports Complex, D.K Road, Ameerpet, Hyderabad. The event was organized under the supervision of G. Brahmananda Prasad, Senior Gymnastics Coach, GHMC. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from children across various GHMC zones.

Floor Exercise – Under 5 Years (Boys)

🥇 1st Place: Mahith (Ameerpet)

🥈 2nd Place: Sriram (Ameerpet)

🥉 3rd Place: Risith (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise – Under 5 Years (Girls)

🥇 1st Place: Lalithya (Ameerpet)

🥈 2nd Place: Ira (Ameerpet)

🥉 3rd Place: Varnna (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise – Under 6 Years (Boys)

🥇 1st Place: Somiksh (Hindi Nagar)

🥈 2nd Place: Bhavik (Ameerpet)

🥉 3rd Place: Md. Azamuddin (V.P.G)

Floor Exercise – Under 6 Years (Girls)

🥇 1st Place: Jahnavi (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Anaya (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Shikara (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise – Under 7 Years (Boys)

🥇 1st Place: Maham (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Rishikesh (Sanath Nagar GHMC)

🥉 3rd Place: Vrishank (V.P.G)

Floor Exercise – Under 7 Years (Girls)

🥇 1st Place: Yuvana (Ameerpet)

🥈 2nd Place: Hyndavi (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Trayi (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise – Under 8 Years (Boys)

🥇 1st Place: Sai Charan (Sanath Nagar GHMC)

🥈 2nd Place: Jashwant (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Bhavik (Ameerpet)

Floor Exercise – Under 8 Years (Girls)

🥇 1st Place: Sanvika (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Mahira (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Dhanika (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Floor Exercise – Under 9 Years (Boys)

🥇 1st Place: Maazuddin (Sanath Nagar GHMC)

🥈 2nd Place: Ishant (Sanath Nagar GHMC)

🥉 3rd Place: Rishik (Vijay Nagar Colony)

Bridge Balance (Girls)

6 Years

🥇 1st Place: Ananya Dochania (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Lalithya (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Jahnavi (Ameerpet)

8 Years

🥇 1st Place: Dhanika Lalwani (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Mahira (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Saanvika Sakinala (Vijay Nagar Colony)

10 Years

🥇 1st Place: Akshita (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Maqsood (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Aadhya (Ameerpet)

12 Years

🥇 1st Place: Bhuvana (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Priyanshi (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Badrini (V.P.G)

Handstand Balance

Under 6 Years (Boys)

🥇 1st Place: Bhaavik (Ameerpet)

🥈 2nd Place: Azzam Ali (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Aditya (Ameerpet)

Under 6 Years (Girls)

🥇 1st Place: Jhanavi (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥈 2nd Place: Ananya (Vijay Nagar Colony)

🥉 3rd Place: Yuvana (Ameerpet)

The event showcased exceptional talent and physical fitness among young children, promoting discipline, strength, and sportsmanship. Congratulations to all the winners and participants!