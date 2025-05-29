GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastics & Fitness Competition Held at Ameerpet

Hyderabad:The GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastics and Fitness Competition for Boys and Girls was successfully conducted at the GHMC Sports Complex, D.K. Road, Ameerpet, Hyderabad. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from young athletes trained under experienced coaches.

A special highlight of the event was the presentation of the “Best Coach Award” to Sri G. Brahmananda Prasad, Senior Gymnastics Coach at GHMC, in recognition of his 20 years of dedicated service in gymnastics coaching at the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp, Vijayanagar Colony Sports Complex.

Smt. Rehana Begum, GHMC Assistant Director of Sports, is seen presenting a memento and the Best Coach Award to Sri G. Brahmananda Prasad, GHMC Senior Gymnastics Coach, for his remarkable 20 years of service in coaching gymnastics at the Vijayanagar Colony Sports Complex. Also present on the occasion were Sri G. Balaraj, N.I.S Senior Gymnastics Coach, Sri G. Mahesh Kumar, GHMC Gymnastics Coach (Ameerpet), along with several other gymnastics coaches.

The event was a celebration of talent, fitness, and the commitment of coaches who have been instrumental in nurturing young gymnasts under GHMC’s annual summer program.