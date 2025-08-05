GHMC Takes Action Against Illegal Encroachments on Footpaths in King Kothi

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) today took major action against illegal encroachments on footpaths in the city’s prominent King Kothi area. GHMC officials from Circle 16, with the help of JCB machinery, removed unauthorized structures and restored the pathway for pedestrians.

According to reports, second-hand two-wheeler vendors in King Kothi had been displaying and selling bikes on the footpath, causing significant inconvenience to pedestrians and disrupting the flow of traffic.

Despite repeated warnings and notices issued by the traffic police and GHMC, the vendors failed to comply with the regulations. In response, GHMC launched a strict enforcement drive and cleared the footpaths of illegal encroachments.

This campaign is part of GHMC’s ongoing efforts to ensure that public spaces remain clean, safe, and accessible to all citizens.