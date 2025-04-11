Hyderabad: GHMC Targets ₹3,000 Crore Property Tax Collection for the Current Financial Year

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, Ilambarthi, has assured residents that the property tax they pay will be used judiciously for development works across the city. Speaking at a function held at Banjara Bhavan, Banjara Hills, the Commissioner highlighted the achievements and future plans of the GHMC, especially in revenue and tax collection.

Record Property Tax Collection in Previous Year

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the record property tax collection of over ₹2,000 crore in the last financial year in Greater Hyderabad. To recognize this achievement, GHMC tax inspectors, bill collectors, and other staff members of the property tax department were felicitated and presented with certificates of appreciation.

Online Property Tax Issue Resolution

Addressing property tax-related concerns, Ilambarthi announced that the GHMC is working towards resolving property tax issues online within six months. This move is expected to streamline processes and provide relief to taxpayers.

GIS Survey to Boost Revenue

The Commissioner revealed that a GIS survey covering 9 lakh properties in the city has been completed. This initiative is expected to identify additional taxable properties, potentially increasing the total tax revenue.

Target for the Current Financial Year

For the ongoing financial year, the GHMC has set an ambitious target of ₹3,000 crore in property tax collections. Commissioner Ilambarthi thanked the citizens for their cooperation and timely tax payments, emphasizing that this collective effort would directly contribute to the city’s growth and infrastructure development.