GHMC to establish Integrated Command and Control Center for waste management in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making significant strides in enhancing the city’s cleanliness by addressing critical waste management challenges.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday held a meeting with operators to explore innovative solutions for establishing and operationalising the ICCC.

As part of its efforts to develop a cutting-edge Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) for Solid Waste Management (SWM), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday held a meeting with operators to explore innovative solutions for establishing and operationalising the ICCC.

The ICCC for waste management will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to improve operational efficiency and service deliveries like street sweeping, garbage collection, address citizen grievances and provide comprehensive monitoring of all related services.

During the meeting, 11 companies/operators presented their strategies and technologies aimed at improving waste management efficiency and sustainability.

The GHMC will select the most suitable technology that integrates effective monitoring systems to ensure enhanced service delivery. The meeting was chaired by GHMC Commissioner, Amrapali Kata, and attended by senior officials.